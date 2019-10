SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Braskem, Latin America’s biggest petrochemical company, said on Thursday that a Brazilian court rejected an injunction sought by labor prosecutors, including a requested freezing of 2.5 billion reais ($608 million) in funds.

Braskem is jointly owned by engineering conglomerate Odebrecht and state-run oil company Petrobras. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Sandra Maler)