Braskem to pay $9 mln for damages caused by salt mining project in Northeastern Brazil

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA has reached an agreement with prosecutors in the Northeastern state of Alagoas under which it will pay 40 million reais ($9.24 million) compensation to residents and employees affected by a salt mining project there.

In a securities filing on Monday night, the company said the agreement ends a civil case in which authorities had requested the freezing of 2.5 billion reais of Braskem’s cash.

Braskem said the 40 million reais will be used to build schools and provide professional training courses, as well as hire personnel to monitor areas in four neighborhoods of the state capital, Maceió, deemed to be at risk.

Prosecutors had alleged the mine caused large cracks in the ground and serious damage to real estate in the city, which was backed up by a report by the Brazilian geological service in May. Braskem disputed this.

This new deal comes more than a month after Braskem reached a 2.7 billion reais ($667 million) settlement with federal and state authorities in Alagoas.

From that total, 1.7 billion reais is for financial compensation and relocation of some 17,000 people in Maceió, while 1 billion reais will be used to close the company’s rock salt wells in the city.

$1 = 4.33 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Steve Orlofsky