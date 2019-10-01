Brazil ministry says food inspections overhauled after corruption probe

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry has restructured its food inspections department, the ministry said after the latest phase of a corruption probe implicating some 60 food inspectors and meatpacker BRF SA, which was announced by federal police on Tuesday.

The ministry reiterated “trust” in the 2,500 food inspectors who remain in service, saying bribery accusations against some of the inspectors working for the ministry “were an exception to the rule.” (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)