BOC Aviation repossessed two Avianca Brasil planes before bankruptcy

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Asia’s largest listed aircraft lessor, BOC Aviation, said late on Wednesday it had repossessed two Airbus A320 planes from Brazil’s fourth-largest airline, Avianca Brasil, days before it filed for bankruptcy protection.

Avianca Brasil’s bankruptcy filing on Monday came amid recurring losses and threats of repossession affecting some 30 percent of its fleet. It secured a court order to suspend non-payment lawsuits by various aircraft lessors seeking to get their planes back that same day.

But Timothy Ross, a spokesman for Singapore-based BOC, said in an email to Reuters that the lessor terminated its leases with Avianca Brasil and was able to repossess the two planes in the days before the filing.

The airline said on the day of the bankruptcy filing it had just received threats of repossession, not that it had lost part of its fleet.

In a statement, Avianca Brasil blamed the leasing companies for their resistance “to reach a friendly deal” and said the court decision had “freed its fleet to carry out all planned flights.”

When asked about the two repossessed planes late on Wednesday, the airline said it had maintained control of all of its aircraft after the bankruptcy filing. It did not directly address what had happened in the days leading up to it.

Avianca Brasil had 60 planes in its fleet as of June, according to its most recently available financial statements.

A judge ordered Avianca Brasil to return the planes on Nov. 26, then upheld the decision four days later, according to court records. When the bankruptcy judge decided that no planes could be repossessed from Avianca, the judge in the repossession case updated his decision.

"Nothing to say at this point in time," he wrote, "because the order to repossess ... has already been carried out."