UPDATE 1-Avianca Brasil lost at least three planes before bankruptcy

(Adds Avianca lost 3rd plane, lessor seeking to reverse)

By Marcelo Rochabrun

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s fourth largest airline, Avianca Brasil, lost at least three of its planes in the days before it filed for bankruptcy protection even as the carrier said publicly it had been able to hold on to all its fleet.

Asia’s largest listed aircraft lessor, BOC Aviation said late Wednesday it had repossessed two Airbus A320 planes.

Another lessor, Constitution Aircraft, filed a motion on Wednesday asking a judge overseeing Avianca Brasil’s bankruptcy to reverse his prior order suspending its efforts to get back its planes. Constitution said in the filing it had already repossessed one of the 11 planes it leased to the airline.

A representative for the airline, which is owned by holding company Synergy Group Corp, said “the information we have from Avianca Brasil is that the company still has the aircraft.”

Avianca Brasil’s bankruptcy filing on Monday came amid recurring losses and threats of repossessing some 30 percent of its fleet.

Timothy Ross, a spokesman for Singapore-based BOC, said in an email to Reuters that the company terminated its leases with Avianca Brasil and was able to repossess two planes in the days before the filing.

In a statement, Avianca Brasil blamed the leasing companies for their resistance “to reach a friendly deal” and said the court decision had “freed its fleet to carry out all planned flights.” The airline had some 77,000 passengers in December.

When asked about the two repossessed planes late Wednesday, the airline said it had maintained control of all of its aircraft after the bankruptcy filing. It did not directly address what had happened in the days leading up to it.

Avianca Brasil had 60 planes in its fleet in June, according to its most recently available financial statements.

Synergy also controls the better-known Avianca Holdings SA , an airline based in Colombia. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Bill Trott and Jeffrey Benkoe)