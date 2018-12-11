Possible plane repossessions may cause cancelled flights in Dec -Avianca Brasil

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s fourth largest airline, Avianca Brasil, said in a bankruptcy filing on Monday the threat of repossession of 14 of its aircraft could force the carrier to cancel flights between Dec. 10 and Dec. 31, affecting 77,000 passengers, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The airline, which is independent but shares a common owner with Colombia’s Avianca Holdings SA, said it was filing for bankruptcy due to high fuel costs and lawsuits threatening to repossess some of its aircraft. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Bernadette Baum)