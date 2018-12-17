Brazil airline Gol evaluating options after foreign ownership restrictions lifted

Noticias de Mercados
SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest airline, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, is weighing its options after the government lifted longstanding restrictions on foreign ownership of carriers, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

The airline said it was “evaluating” the decision because it could “enhance value-creation for company shareholders by allowing non-Brazilian control of Gol.”

Until last week, foreign investors could own up to 20 percent of Brazilian airlines. Two U.S.-based carriers already had a footprint in Brazil.

Delta Airlines owns 10 percent of Gol and United Continental Holdings owns 8 percent of rival Azul . (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely)

