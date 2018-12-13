Noticias de Mercados
Brazil allows 100 pct foreign investment in domestic airlines - decree

BRASILIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer signed a temporary decree on Thursday lifting a 20 percent limit on foreign investment in Brazilian airlines and allowing total ownership by external capital.

Presidential chief of staff Eliseu Padilha said foreign investors would help solve the lack of financing faced by domestic airlines. Padilha told reporters that the decree, which must be approved by Congress in up to 180 days, was not decided because of the bankruptcy filing on Monday by Brazil’s fourth largest airline, Avianca Brasil.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú and Anthony Boadle

