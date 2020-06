SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE has rejected an appeal against infrastructure sharing between two of the largest telecoms in the country, TIM Participações SA , it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Their rival, Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico’s America Movil SAB de CV, had argued the infrastructure sharing hurt competition, but CADE decided to keep the agreement as it is.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriela Mello