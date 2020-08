(Corrects sales comparison in second paragraph to prior month, not year earlier)

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s auto production grew 73% in July from the previous month to 170,300 units, automakers association Anfavea said on Friday.

Anfavea said Brazil’s auto exports fell 22.2% in July compared with the same month last year, while car sales grew 31.4% in July versus June, to 174,500 units. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by Chris Reese)