SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Auto sales in Brazil went up 13.6 percent in 2018 from the previous year, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Sales totaled 2.47 million, in line with the national automakers’ association expectation of 2.46 million units.

In December, sales were up 9.5 percent from the same month a year earlier.

