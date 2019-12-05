UPDATE 1-Brazil auto production, sales to rise next year - Anfavea

(Adds detail)

By Marcelo Rochabrun

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian auto production and sales are expected to rise next year, the national automakers’ association Anfavea said on Thursday, without providing more specific guidance.

Brazil’s economy and auto industry have yet to fully recover from the 2015-16 recession, the worst on record. While auto sales are expected to rise 8% this year, they are still well below levels seen before 2014 when the economy started to slide.

Anfavea figures on Thursday showed that automobile production fell 21.2% in November from October, pulled lower by there being three fewer business days last month. Anfavea also said October had been a particularly strong month.

Sales fell 4.4% last month, but Anfavea said that if measured on a daily basis, November has been the best month of the year so far.

Exports to Argentina have crashed by more than 30% this year, but didn’t fall any further in November, Anfavea said.

Automakers in Brazil produced 227,500 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled 242,300 vehicles, Anfavea said. Compared with a year ago, auto output was down 7.1% with sales showing a 4.9% increase. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Editing by Franklin Paul)