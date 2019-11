SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil’s biggest lenders were down more than 1% in Thursday early morning trading after the country’s monetary policy committee imposed a cap on interest rates on overdraft credit.

Banks will not be allowed to charge interest rates over 8% per month on overdraft credit, or 150% annually, the committee said. Currently the average annual interest rate is roughly 306%. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Paula Laier Editing by Alistair Bell)