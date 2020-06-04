Brazil savings account deposits rise by record 37.2 bln reais in May - central bank

BRASILIA, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian savings accounts grew by a record 37.2 billion ($7.3 billion) in May, central bank figures showed on Thursday, as the lockdown measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis curbed spending across the country.

That was higher than April’s 30.5 billion reais net increase in deposits, then a record, and brought net deposits in the first five months of the year to 63.9 billion reais, compared to a 17 billion reais outflow in the same period last year.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever