SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian exports of beef and cotton reached all-time highs in October, considering monthly volumes, according to detailed government data for the country’s commodities exports released on Friday.

Brazil shipped abroad 160,100 tonnes of fresh beef (in natura) in October. Cotton exports in the same month reached 273,400 tonnes, trade ministry data showed. (Reporting by Gabriel Araújo Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)