SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Exports of Brazilian beef grew 2.6 percent in the first quarter of 2019 to 405,669 million tonnes, the trade group Abiec said on Monday.

Despite the growth, revenue from beef sold decreased 5.6 percent to $1.6 billion during the period, compared to the first quarter of 2018. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)