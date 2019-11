SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry said on Monday that Saudi Arabia has approved eight Brazilian beef exporting plants, according to a statement.

The approvals come on the heels of President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to the country last month. In 2018, Brazilian agribusiness exports to Saudi Arabia totaled $1.7 billion, the statement said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)