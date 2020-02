SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias announced on Friday that the United States has reopened its market for Brazilian fresh beef exports.

She made the announcement on her Twitter account without providing any additional details.

The United States had halted imports of Brazilian fresh beef in June, 2017, alleging that some shipments failed to pass food safety checks. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)