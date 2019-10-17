Brazil's BNDES fires director after divestment dispute -sources

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The majority of the board of Brazilian development bank BNDES has voted to dismiss director Andre Laloni, who requested a leave of absence last week amid disagreements over asset sales, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

One of the sources said the board members voted by phone in a meeting requested by BNDES Chairman Thadeu de Freitas. Press representatives for the bank could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro Editing by Chris Reese)