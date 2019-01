SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil food processor BRF said on Wednesday it had finalized the sale of 92 percent of its Argentine subsidiary Quickfood SA to Marfrig Global Foods SA.

The $60 million sale had already been announced in early December and forms part of BRF’s divestment plan, aimed at reducing the company’s debt levels. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler)