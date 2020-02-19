Brazil's Caixa to issue bonds, prepay $2 bln to government

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state lender Caixa Economica Federal will issue bonds abroad and prepay 9 billion reais ($2.06 billion) in debt to the country’s government, its chief executive, Pedro Guimaraes, said on Wednesday.

Caixa, which is unlisted, reported on Wednesday a record net income of 21 billion reais in 2019. The bank expects to announce soon its first joint-venture for the card business, Guimaraes said. ($1 = 4.3681 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves Editing by Leslie Adler)