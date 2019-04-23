Brazil's Carrefour Brasil reports 10 pct growth in Q1 gross sales

SAO PAULO, April 23 (Reuters) - Gross sales at Carrefour Brasil, one of Brazil’s largest food retailers, rose 9.9 percent in the first quarter of 2019 to 14.2 billion reais ($3.62 billion) compared with the same period last year due to food inflation and despite the lack of a holiday sales period.

Easter weekend, which boosts sales significantly, took place in the second quarter of 2019, but was part of the first quarter of 2018. Sales within the company’s wholesale division known as Atacadão SA recorded major gains despite the Brazilian economy’s slow recovery from recession, rising 13.6 percent to 9.5 billion reais in the quarter.

Carrefour Brasil is owned by Carrefour SA.

$1 = 3.9208 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Lisa Shumaker