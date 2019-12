SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The number cows slaughtered in Brazil after spending 90 days in feedlots is estimated to have grown by 2% to about 5.3 million head in 2019, a survey of Brazil’s cattle market by Dutch nutrition company DSM showed on Monday.

The number will continue to grow as Brazilian ranchers seek more efficient ways to raise and finish livestock, DSM executives said at a media presentation, adding that an estimate for 2020 will be released in February.

Reporting by Ana Mano