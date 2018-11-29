UPDATE 2-Brazil's CCR to pay $21 mln to settle civil case, shares rise

(Adds prosecutors accusations against CCR)

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s CCR SA agreed to pay 81.53 million reais ($21.20 million) to settle a Sao Paulo state civil lawsuit alleging the company and some of its units were involved in a graft scheme, the toll operator said on Thursday.

The case involved the alleged illegal payments to a former director of state highway company Dersa. The agreement will be submitted for judicial approval, CCR said in a securities filing, without providing details of the deal.

Prosecutor Jose Carlos Blatt said in a news conference on Thursday that CCR made illicit payments to at least 10 politicians.

Shares in CCR, which operates several of the southeastern Brazilian state’s major highways, were up 10 percent, at 12.64 reais in late afternoon trading. ($1 = 3.8463 reais) (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Lais Martins Editing by Susan Thomas and Jonathan Oatis)