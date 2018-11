RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil toll operator CCR has reached a deal with Sao Paulo prosecutors to pay 81.53 million reais ($21.20 million) to settle a civil case against its subsidiaries, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday. ($1 = 3.8463 reais) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)

