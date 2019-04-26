Brazil's Campos Neto says no short-term change to monetary policy

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday that there is no imminent change expected in the way the bank conducts monetary policy, reiterating expectations for a medium-term economic recovery.

“In terms of the macroeconomic environment, the scenario remains the same as the last (central bank) meeting. We don’t want to promote any change in the way decisions are made,” he said at an event in Sao Paulo.

Reporting by Stéfani Inouye; Writing by Gram Slattery