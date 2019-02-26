Brazil's Campos Neto says reforms must continue to strengthen nation's finances

BRASILIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Roberto Campos Neto, Brazil’s incoming central bank governor, on Tuesday said controlling inflation and reining in public spending were critical to supporting economic growth, and that there was much work to be done to secure Brazil’s economic recovery.

At his senate confirmation hearing, Campos Neto indicated there would be no immediate change in monetary policy, echoing the central banks current pledge to make decisions based on “caution, serenity and perseverance.” (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Alistair Bell)