Brazil GDP outlook brighter than -6.4% base case forecast suggests - cenbank chief

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank’s new economic forecast of a 6.4% fall in gross domestic product this year is too pessimistic, and there are signs that activity is picking up, bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday.

Speaking in a virtual press conference following the release of its quarterly inflation report, Campos Neto said the bank has not abandoned its inflation goals, and that there is still room for monetary policy stimulus before other tools are considered. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)