December 19, 2018 / 5:30 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Brazil's ABPA submits proposal to raise chicken export prices to China

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat industry association ABPA on Wednesday formally submitted a proposal to raise prices for chicken exports to China, in a bid to lift anti-dumping deposits on the Brazilian product, an attorney representing the group said.

Claudia Marques, a partner at MPA Trade Law, said in an interview that China’s Ministry of Commerce will now formally say whether it accepts the terms proposed by ABPA. The anti-dumping deposits on Brazil’s chicken exports into China range from 18 percent to 38 percent, Marques said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

