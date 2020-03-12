Noticias de Mercados
March 12, 2020 / 4:56 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 35 minutes ago

Brazil central bank to announce policy decisions at 6:00 pm Thursdays, as soon as meeting ends

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Thursday that interest rate decisions will revert to being announced immediately after the monetary policy committee known as ‘Copom’ ends its meetings at 6:00 pm local time on the Thursdays in question.

The changes will come into effect for Copom’s two-day meeting next week which concludes on Thursday, March 18.

“The adjustments are due to changes in market closing times,” the central bank said in a statement, adding that the second day of Copom’s meetings will start at 2:00 pm instead of 2:30 pm.

With the start of daylight saving time in the United States, the São Paulo stock exchange now closes at 5:00 p.m., instead of 6:00pm.

The central bank affirmed that Copom minutes will continue to be released at 8:00 am on the Tuesday following each meeting. (Reporting by Sao Paulo newsroom; Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below