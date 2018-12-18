Noticias de Mercados
December 18, 2018

Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez signs leniency deal in graft probe

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian construction company Andrade Gutierrez Engenharia has signed a leniency deal with Brazilian authorities, the nation’s Solicitor General and Comptroller General announced on Tuesday, as part of the so-called Car Wash graft investigation.

The sprawling probe which has uncovered Brazil’s largest corruption scandal in decades, has focused in part on bribes paid by construction giant Odebrecht SA to authorities in Brazil and throughout Latin America. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)

