December 18, 2018 / 5:08 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez to pay $382 mln in leniency deal

BRASILIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Construction company Andrade Gutierrez Engenharia has agreed to pay 1.49 billion reais ($381.88 million) in a leniency deal with Brazilian authorities to help settle corruption allegations against it, the solicitor general’s office said on Tuesday.

The money will be directed entirely to those harmed by the alleged corruption scheme to fix government contracts, including state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the solicitor’s office said.

$1 = 3.9018 reais Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

