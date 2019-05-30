Brazilian anti-graft prosecutors mull lawsuit against Bradesco -report

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors are considering a civil lawsuit against Banco Bradesco SA , as they believe the country’s second-largest private-sector bank may have failed to prevent corruption schemes, Valor Econômico reported on Thursday.

Earlier this week, prosecutors asked a court to issue an arrest warrant for two Bradesco bank managers, saying they had been part of a complex scheme involving shell companies, fraudulent checks and bank slips that helped launder nearly 1 billion reais ($252 million).

Eduardo El Hage, the prosecutor heading the Rio de Janeiro part of the massive “Car Wash” corruption investigation, told the Brazilian newspaper he believes Bradesco should have caught on to those financial transactions.

Bradesco declined to comment on the matter and prosecutors did not immediately respond to a Reuters request on a potential lawsuit.

$1 = 3.98 reais