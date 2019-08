SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Bernardo Gradin, former chief executive of Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem, is a target in the latest phase of Brazil’s “Lava Jato” corruption investigation, according to a statement from federal prosecutors on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said police are serving arrest warrants and raiding addresses linked to another two suspects, naming the then Braskem legal director Maurício Ferro and lawyer Nilton Serson. (Reporting by Ana Mano)