Brazil prosecutors probe Banco BTG Pactual over rate decision access - statement

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors are investigating Banco BTG Pactual SA over allegations it had illegal access to interest rate decisions between 2010 and 2012, the prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

The investigation was triggered by a plea deal testimony of former Finance Minister Antonio Palocci.

BTG Pactual units, its most traded class of stock, fell 10% before settling down 7%.

BTG Pactual, Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, and the central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

