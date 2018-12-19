CORRECTED-Brazil prosecutors execute search warrants in JBS parent bribery case

(In headline and 1st and 3rd paragraphs, corrects to search warrant from arrest warrant)

By Pedro Fonseca

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s chief federal prosecutor said on Wednesday it had search warrants for eight people involved in the case of a former minister who is alleged to have received bribes from the parent company of meatpacker JBS SA.

JBS, the largest meat processor in the world, is controlled by J&F Investimentos, a holding company that belongs to the Batistas, one of Brazil’s richest and most prominent families.

The prosecutor, who did not say who was targeted by the search warrants, has alleged that J&F bribed the then Science and Technology Minister Gilberto Kassab with monthly deposits of 350,000 reais ($89,851) between 2010 and 2016.

A representative for Kassab, who is due to become chief of staff for the incoming governor of the state of Sao Paulo, said in a statement that he was “at the disposal” of authorities to provide “any clarification that might be necessary.”

“All his acts followed the law and were carried out in the public interest,” the statement added.

J&F declined to comment. ($1 = 3.8953 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Alexander Smith)