UPDATE 2-Brazil prosecutors probe Banco BTG Pactual over rate-decision leaks

By Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors said on Thursday they were investigating Banco BTG Pactual SA and former top central bank and finance ministry officials over the alleged illegal leaking of interest rate decisions between 2010 and 2012.

BTG said in a statement the fund under investigation was not managed by the bank and that BTG did not make investment decisions for the fund. BTG added it administered the fund, which was managed by a financial market professional who was the only investor in the fund and had no relation to the bank.

The statement did not name the manager.

Shares in BTG Pactual were down around 2.9%, after earlier having fallen up to 10%.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement the investigation was triggered by the plea deal testimony of former Finance Minister Antonio Palocci.

An investment fund at BTG Pactual made “extraordinary” profits with the leaked information, the statement said, but did not name the specific fund or the government officials suspected of being involved.

Prosecutors are investigating crimes of corruption, insider trading and money laundering in the case, the statement said.

Federal police raided BTG’s headquarters in Sao Paulo, the statement said. The full police report is sealed.

Andre Esteves, founder of BTG Pactual, was arrested in 2016 in a different corruption probe but was acquitted. He is now asking the central bank to restore his controlling stake in the bank.

The central bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

