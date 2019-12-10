Brazil graft probe expands to target telecom firms Oi, Vivo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian police and prosecutors on Tuesday opened a new phase of the sweeping “Car Wash” corruption probe to investigate alleged fraud in contracts of major telecommunications firms.

Prosecutors said they were looking into suspect contracts and payments involving Oi SA and Telefonica Brasil SA up until 2016. Police said the probe is based on evidence collected in a previous phase that had targeted former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Oi and Telefonica Brasil, which operates under the Vivo brand in Brazil, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro Additional reporting by Gabriela Mello in Sao Paulo Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Brad Haynes)