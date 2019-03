BRASILIA, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors are asking for repayment of 5.5 billion reais ($1.43 billion) to state development bank BNDES for cash injections the bank financed in meatpacker JBS SA. ($1 = 3.8490 reais) (Reporting by Ricardo Britto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters