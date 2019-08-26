UPDATE 1-Brazil police say found evidence of corruption related to speaker Maia

(Adds details on police report delivered to Supreme Court)

BRASILIA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Federal Police have found evidence of corruption and money laundering related to lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia, according to a police document seen by Reuters.

Federal Police sent a final probe report on Maia to the Supreme Court, which is tasked with judging public officials in Brazil.

The evidence was found in the plea deals of executives at construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA, the report said.

Brazil’s federal prosecutors office will decide whether to present formal charges against the speaker.

Brazil's federal prosecutors office will decide whether to present formal charges against the speaker.

Press representatives for Maia did not respond to requests for comment. Investigations against Maia could impact the ability of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to approve legislation in the lower house of Congress. Maia was one of the main supporters of the pension reform bill now under discussion in the Senate.