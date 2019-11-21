Brazil prosecutors say Swiss counterparts searched addresses linked to Vitol and Trafigura

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors said on Thursday their Swiss counterparts executed search and seize warrants in Switzerland targeting global oil trading firms Vitol and Trafigura in a new phase of the Car Wash corruption investigations, according to a statement.

Brazilian prosecutors allege that members of the “top echelon of the companies Vitol and Trafigura paid bribes to Petrobras employees” to secure more advantageous contracts with the state-controlled oil company. The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl