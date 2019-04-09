Swiss refunded 365 mln Sfr to Brazil in Petrobras - Odebrecht affair

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss Attorney General’s Office has so far returned roughly 365 million Swiss francs ($365.62 million) to Brazil related to a sweeping corruption probe into state-owned oil firm Petrobras and construction firm Odebrecht, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Currently, around 70 related criminal proceedings underway in Switzerland, two of which are into Swiss financial groups, the attorney general’s office said following a meeting with Brazil’s prosecutor general on Monday.

In addition it said around 15 proceedings opened in Switzerland have been passed along to authorities in Brazil.

More than 130 businessmen and politicians have been convicted in the case in Brazil, focused on political kickbacks and money laundering at Petrobras and construction firms, such as Odebrecht, that paid billions in bribes to politically appointed former Petrobras executives.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, among those convicted, is serving a 12-year prison sentence. ($1 = 0.9983 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)