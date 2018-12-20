UPDATE 1-Brazil prosecutors charge 12 in alleged Vitol bribery case

(Adds background on allegations, Petrobras saying it has suspended trades with Vitol)

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors on Thursday charged 12 people in connection with an alleged bribery scheme meant to benefit oil trader Vitol SA at the expense of Brazil’s state-led oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Petrobras said in an emailed response to Reuters that it had suspended oil trades with Vitol and demanded explanation from the firm about what actions it is taking to address allegations lodged by Brazilian investigators.

Those charged on Thursday include former Petrobras employees and middlemen who prosecutors allege worked directly with top executives at Vitol. Investigators have not made public any accusations against specific Vitol executives.

Calls to Vitol’s Rio de Janeiro office were unanswered on Thursday. London-based press officers for Vitol did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Last week the company told Reuters it would work with investigators and that it had a zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

Federal prosecutors in Brazil have recently opened a new front in their long-running “Car Wash” investigation. The probe has already toppled scores of powerful figures, including the former presidents of Brazil and Peru.

For the first time, prosecutors are targeting massive foreign oil firms and have said all companies that have done business with Petrobras in the past 15 years will be looked at.

The latest investigation involves charges and allegations that four of the world’s largest oil trading companies used middlemen or their own executives to bribe former Petrobras employees in return for sweetheart deals. Aside from Vitol, the firms in the spotlight are Trafigura, Glencore PLC and Mercuria Energy Group.

Reporting by Brad Brooks in Sao Paulo Additional reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler