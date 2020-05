BRASILIA, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal public debt fell 1.28% in April to 4.16 trillion reais ($785 billion) from the month before, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Treasury also said that non-residents’ debt holdings fell to 9.4% of the overall total from 9.8% in March, according to a presentation on its website, while issuance volumes in May suggest market conditions are gradually returning to normal.

$1 = 5.30 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres