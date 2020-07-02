Brazil emergency payments to low-paid workers estimated at 254 bln reais - official

BRASILIA, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s emergency payments to low-paid, informal workers hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis stands at around 254 billion reais ($48 billion), more than double all 2020 discretionary spending, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Thursday.

Speaking in a virtual press conference after the ministry revised its 2020 fiscal projections, Special Secretary Waldery Rodrigues said that a temporary reduction of the ‘IOF’ tax on credit card transactions may be extended, and that the ministry will release new economic growth forecasts on July 10. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever)