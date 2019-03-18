Brazil economic activity falls more than expected in January - central bank

BRASILIA, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian economic activity posted its biggest monthly fall in January since May last year, a central bank indicator showed on Monday, another piece of evidence that the economy’s weak performance late last year has carried on into this year.

The central bank’s IBC-BR economic activity index, seen as a good indicator of broader gross domestic product, fell 0.41 percent in January from December, compared to the median forecast of a 0.10 percent fall in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)