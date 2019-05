BRASILIA, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian economic activity fell in March, a central bank indicator showed on Wednesday, adding weight to the view flagged by policymakers earlier this week that the economy contracted in the first quarter.

The central bank’s IBC-BR economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), fell 0.28% in March from February, resulting in a decline of 0.68% in the first three months of the year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)