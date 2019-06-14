Brazil economic activity index shrinks again in April - central bank

BRASILIA, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian economic activity fell in April, a central bank indicator showed on Friday, the fourth consecutive monthly decline and another indication that Brazil may be slipping back into recession.

The central bank’s IBC-BR economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), fell 0.47% in April from March, well below the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a reading of 0.20%.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Bernadette Baum