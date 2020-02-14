Noticias de Mercados
February 14, 2020 / 12:15 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Brazil's IBC-Br economic activity index falls 0.27% in December - central bank

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil fell more than expected in December, a central bank indicator showed on Friday, tying in with other data suggesting Latin America’s largest economy lost steam at the end of last year.

The central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), fell 0.27% from November, compared with the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists of a 0.23% decline.

The index rose 0.89% in 2019, the central bank said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)

