SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose slightly in August, according to a central bank indicator on Monday, suggesting the economy is starting to show signs of a recovery in the third quarter.

The central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), climbed 0.07% in August from July. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Kevin Liffey)